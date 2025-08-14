Left Menu

21st Zurich Film Festival: A Cinephile's Dream Lineup Revealed

The Zurich Film Festival will showcase a dynamic lineup, including Hollywood awards contenders and German productions, from September 25 to October 5. Highlights include 'The Smashing Machine' with Dwayne Johnson and 'Hedda' featuring Tessa Thompson, alongside works from Paul Greengrass and more, setting a high bar for global premieres.

The Smashing Machine (Photo: Instagram/@therock). Image Credit: ANI
The Zurich Film Festival is set to dazzle film enthusiasts with its recently announced lineup of global premieres, as informed by The Hollywood Reporter. Running from September 25 to October 5, the festival will blend Hollywood blockbuster potential with captivating German-language films in its 21st edition.

Festival director Christian Jungen emphasized the gala section's history of featuring films that often clinch Oscar nominations. Among them is Benny Safdie's anticipated release, 'The Smashing Machine', starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as an iconic MMA fighter dealing with personal turmoil, supported by Emily Blunt.

Another highlight is 'Hedda', directed by Nia DaCosta, offering a modern take on Henrik Ibsen's renowned play. Tessa Thompson leads a cast navigating hidden tensions over a tempestuous night. Additional noteworthy entries include Paul Greengrass's 'The Lost Bus', featuring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, alongside international entries celebrating diverse storytelling artistry.

