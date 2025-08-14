Left Menu

Mentoring Future Leaders: HAI's Initiative to Bridge Hospitality Talent Gap

The Hotel Association of India (HAI) launches a mentorship platform for the hospitality sector, addressing the talent gap and boosting sustainable growth. The program focuses on leadership, career progression, and company culture, aiming to develop 1 lakh hotel leaders by 2047, in line with India Tourism Vision 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Hotel Association of India has unveiled a new mentorship platform to narrow the talent gap in the hospitality industry and ensure sustainable growth. This initiative comes as the sector experiences rapid expansion, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Focusing on leadership development, career advancement, and organizational culture, the program aims to enhance employee attraction, retention, and engagement. Designed by domain experts from HAI member hotels, the operational framework promises to nurture 1 lakh hotel leaders by 2047.

Dubbed as rooted in the 'guru-shishya parampara', HAI's initiative seeks to instill expert knowledge and dedication in emerging hospitality leaders, ultimately strengthening India as a premier hospitality destination, according to HAI President Radisson Hotel Group's KB Kachru.

