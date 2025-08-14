Drama Unveiled: The Girlfriend Set to Captivate Prime Video Audiences

Prime Video has announced that its latest series, 'The Girlfriend', starring acclaimed actors Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke, will debut on September 10. The drama series, adapted from Michelle Francis's novel, explores themes of family tension and psychological turmoil.

Centered on the character Laura, portrayed by Wright, the plot unravels as a seemingly perfect family life is upended when Laura's son introduces his girlfriend, Cherry, played by Cooke. The series delves into Laura's mounting paranoia and the unraveling of her domestic bliss.

Alongside the lead actors, the cast includes Laurie Davidson, Waleed Zuaiter, and others. 'The Girlfriend' is produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios. With executive producers including Robin Wright herself, the series will stream in over 240 countries via Prime Video.

(With inputs from agencies.)