Drama Unveiled: The Girlfriend Set to Captivate Prime Video Audiences

Prime Video's new series 'The Girlfriend', featuring Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke, premieres September 10. Based on Michelle Francis's novel, the drama unravels Laura's seemingly perfect life due to her son's girlfriend, Cherry. The series, adapted by Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher, streams globally.

Updated: 14-08-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Video has announced that its latest series, 'The Girlfriend', starring acclaimed actors Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke, will debut on September 10. The drama series, adapted from Michelle Francis's novel, explores themes of family tension and psychological turmoil.

Centered on the character Laura, portrayed by Wright, the plot unravels as a seemingly perfect family life is upended when Laura's son introduces his girlfriend, Cherry, played by Cooke. The series delves into Laura's mounting paranoia and the unraveling of her domestic bliss.

Alongside the lead actors, the cast includes Laurie Davidson, Waleed Zuaiter, and others. 'The Girlfriend' is produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios. With executive producers including Robin Wright herself, the series will stream in over 240 countries via Prime Video.

(With inputs from agencies.)

