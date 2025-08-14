Cloudy Skies Loom Over Independence Day Celebrations
The India Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy skies with possible light rain for the 79th Independence Day in the national capital. Celebrations will proceed at the Red Fort, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the theme 'Naya Bharat'. No weather warnings have been issued despite recent rains and waterlogging.
The national capital is set for a gray Independence Day as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cloudy skies and potential drizzle for the occasion.
Friday is expected to bring overcast weather with temperatures ranging from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. Despite the gloomy forecast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead the celebration at the historic Red Fort under the theme 'Naya Bharat'.
Recent sporadic rains have offered some respite from humidity while also causing waterlogging. However, the meteorological department has not issued any weather warnings or alerts for the day.
