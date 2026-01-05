Left Menu

Red Fort Blast Case: Yasir Ahmed Dar Sent to Judicial Custody

The court has placed Yasir Ahmed Dar, implicated in the Red Fort blast case, in 11-day judicial custody. Arrested by the NIA, Dar is linked with Umar-un-Nabi, the suicide bomber. Dar is accused of conspiring in the blast that killed 15 people and injured many others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:56 IST
Red Fort Blast Case: Yasir Ahmed Dar Sent to Judicial Custody
  • Country:
  • India

Yasir Ahmed Dar, an alleged conspirator in the Red Fort blast case, has been remanded to 11-day judicial custody by a local court on Monday. The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, passed this order after Dar's court appearance.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) apprehended Dar on December 18. He is described as a close ally of Umar-un-Nabi, the suicide bomber who detonated an explosive-laden vehicle outside the Red Fort on November 10 last year.

The explosion tragically resulted in 15 fatalities and numerous injuries. The NIA maintains that Dar actively engaged in the conspiracy and was in frequent contact with key figures involved in the attack, including Umar-un-Nabi and Mufti Irfan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Energy Storage Future: GST Cuts and Innovations

India's Energy Storage Future: GST Cuts and Innovations

 India
2
Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

 Global
3
Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026