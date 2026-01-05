Red Fort Blast Case: Yasir Ahmed Dar Sent to Judicial Custody

Yasir Ahmed Dar, an alleged conspirator in the Red Fort blast case, has been remanded to 11-day judicial custody by a local court on Monday. The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, passed this order after Dar's court appearance.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) apprehended Dar on December 18. He is described as a close ally of Umar-un-Nabi, the suicide bomber who detonated an explosive-laden vehicle outside the Red Fort on November 10 last year.

The explosion tragically resulted in 15 fatalities and numerous injuries. The NIA maintains that Dar actively engaged in the conspiracy and was in frequent contact with key figures involved in the attack, including Umar-un-Nabi and Mufti Irfan.

(With inputs from agencies.)