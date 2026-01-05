Left Menu

Khutbat-e-Modi: Bridging Cultures Through Red Fort Speeches

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released 'Khutbat-e-Modi: Lal Qila Ki Faseel Se', a compilation of PM Modi's Independence Day speeches in Urdu. The book, by NCPUL, aims to promote Urdu and connect citizens with Modi's developmental vision. Pradhan hopes it fosters national unity and cultural dialogue.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled a book titled 'Khutbat-e-Modi: Lal Qila Ki Faseel Se', marking a significant effort to promote the Urdu language. This compilation features PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speeches from the iconic Red Fort, spanning the years 2014 to 2025.

The book, developed by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), is part of a larger initiative to preserve and advance the Urdu language nationwide. Pradhan commended the publication as a step toward linguistic inclusion, emphasizing themes like national unity and developmental programs mentioned in the prime minister's addresses.

Highlighting the importance of such works, Pradhan expressed hopes that the book would be widely read, facilitating national discourse and engagement with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. He urged NCPUL to further explore publications on India's culture and heritage in Urdu.

