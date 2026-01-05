India Advances Linguistic Tech Inclusion: Pradhan Releases Urdu Edition of PM’s Red Fort Speeches

In a major step toward democratizing access to national discourse through technology and linguistic inclusion, Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today released “Khutbat-e-Modi: Lal Qila Ki Faseel Se”, an Urdu compilation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speeches from 2014 to 2025.

Published by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), the volume positions Urdu-speaking audiences at the center of India’s widening digital knowledge ecosystem by bringing foundational national addresses into a modern, language-accessible format.

A New Chapter in India’s Language-Tech Ecosystem

Speaking at the launch, Shri Pradhan described the Urdu edition as a powerful instrument of linguistic inclusion, noting that the Prime Minister’s Red Fort speeches highlight key national priorities—Antyodaya, poverty alleviation, Swachh Bharat, national unity, and the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

By making these ideas available in Urdu, the initiative bridges communities previously underserved by mainstream digital content channels—an important stride toward a more equitable, multilingual public information architecture.

Unlocking Access Through Linguistic Digitization and Knowledge Sharing

The Minister emphasized that such publications serve as a critical medium for connecting citizens—especially students, researchers, and young readers—with national policy thinking and development narratives.

He urged NCPUL to take a more proactive role in tech-enabled publication, including:

Digitizing heritage, cultural, and knowledge texts

Leveraging AI-supported translation and transcription tools

Creating accessible digital repositories for Urdu-speaking communities

Supporting cross-language publishing to scale national knowledge exchange

The launch also reaffirms India’s commitment to Viksit Bharat by ensuring that linguistic diversity becomes a key enabler, not a barrier, for participatory nation-building.

A Modern Interface for New India’s Transformational Journey

Khutbat-e-Modi provides Urdu readers nationwide with curated access to over a decade of policy direction delivered from the Red Fort—covering economic reforms, digital transformation, social justice missions, and India’s global leadership vision.

The initiative marks an important moment for India’s language-tech sphere, aligning with the broader goals of:

Digital public infrastructure for multilingual governance

Technology-enabled learning and documentation

AI-powered language translation and preservation

Wider citizen engagement in policy discourse

Call-to-Action: A Major Opportunity for Language-Tech Innovators

The release signals a growing demand for next-generation linguistic technologies, creating new opportunities for:

AI translation engines

NLP researchers

Digital publishers

EdTech platforms

Text analytics providers

Multilingual content creators

Metadata and archival solution developers

As India accelerates toward a multilingual digital knowledge society, early adopters can collaborate with institutions like NCPUL to:

Build cross-language information bridges

Develop AI-assisted publishing workflows

Expand language-accessible digital libraries

Create tools for real-time translation, speech recognition, and semantic search

The Education Ministry’s push reinforces that India’s linguistic inclusion movement is now a technology movement, ripe for innovative partnerships and pioneering solutions.