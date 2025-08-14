Left Menu

Sikkim Honors Devoted Children with Shravan Kumar Award

The Sikkim government will award 199 individuals with Rs 1 lakh each as the Shravan Kumar award for exemplary care of elderly parents. This initiative aims to foster strong family values and respect for elders, drawing inspiration from the mythical character Shravan Kumar.

Sikkim Honors Devoted Children with Shravan Kumar Award
  Country:
  India

The Sikkim government has selected 199 residents to receive the Shravan Kumar Award, an honor recognizing exemplary care for elderly parents. Each awardee will receive Rs 1 lakh, the state government announced Thursday.

The recipients, honored at Independence Day events on Friday, embody the tradition of respect and care for elders valued in Sikkim, officials explained. The initiative is named after Shravan Kumar, a mythological figure celebrated for his devotion to his blind parents.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will personally honor 22 awardees from Gangtok district at the Paljor Stadium. Award ceremonies will also be held in Pakyong, Soreng, Namchi, Geyzing, and Mangan, where local dignitaries will present the awards, demonstrating the program's wide-reaching impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

