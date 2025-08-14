Rescue Mission on K2: Challenges of Recovering a Fallen Climber

A rescue team has embarked on a challenging journey to retrieve the body of Chinese climber Guan Jing from K2, as difficult weather conditions have grounded helicopter assistance.

Jing succumbed to injuries after a rockfall while descending the world's second-highest peak, known for its perilous slopes. Her body remains trapped above the advanced base camp.

These events occur shortly after another mountaineer's fatal accident in the region, highlighting the inherent risks of climbing K2, where severe weather and treacherous conditions endanger even skilled adventurers.