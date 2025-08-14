Left Menu

Rescue Mission on K2: Challenges of Recovering a Fallen Climber

A recovery team is trekking K2 to retrieve Guan Jing's body after rockfall claimed her life. Weather conditions hinder helicopter assistance. Efforts follow another mountaineer's recent death. K2's treacherous terrain and unpredictable weather continue to pose significant risks to adventurers.

Peshawar | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:15 IST
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

A rescue team has embarked on a challenging journey to retrieve the body of Chinese climber Guan Jing from K2, as difficult weather conditions have grounded helicopter assistance.

Jing succumbed to injuries after a rockfall while descending the world's second-highest peak, known for its perilous slopes. Her body remains trapped above the advanced base camp.

These events occur shortly after another mountaineer's fatal accident in the region, highlighting the inherent risks of climbing K2, where severe weather and treacherous conditions endanger even skilled adventurers.

