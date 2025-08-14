Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested Post Supreme Court Bail Cancellation

In a significant development, Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was apprehended by authorities on Thursday after the Supreme Court overturned his bail related to the Renukaswamy murder case.

Darshan was escorted to Annapoorneshwarinagar police station amid tight security and will subsequently face a court hearing. Alongside Darshan, four other individuals, namely actor Pavithra Gowda, Lakshman, Pradosh, and Nagaraj, have also been detained in connection with the case, as confirmed by S Girish, DCP Bengaluru South.

The judicial action comes after a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan annulled the Karnataka High Court's interim bail order for Darshan, citing lapses in considering witness intimidation and other illegal activities. Karnataka State had contested the bail, emphasizing the necessity of adherence to the law, regardless of an individual's influence, as highlighted by advocate DL Chidananda.

