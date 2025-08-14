Left Menu

Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested Post Supreme Court Bail Cancellation

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested following the Supreme Court's decision to cancel his bail in the Renukaswamy murder case. Along with him, four others, including another actor, Pavithra Gowda, have been detained. The decision underscores the importance of law prevailing over influence in serious criminal cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:04 IST
Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested Post Supreme Court Bail Cancellation
Actor Darshan (Photo/Instagram@darshanthoogudeepashrinivas). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was apprehended by authorities on Thursday after the Supreme Court overturned his bail related to the Renukaswamy murder case.

Darshan was escorted to Annapoorneshwarinagar police station amid tight security and will subsequently face a court hearing. Alongside Darshan, four other individuals, namely actor Pavithra Gowda, Lakshman, Pradosh, and Nagaraj, have also been detained in connection with the case, as confirmed by S Girish, DCP Bengaluru South.

The judicial action comes after a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan annulled the Karnataka High Court's interim bail order for Darshan, citing lapses in considering witness intimidation and other illegal activities. Karnataka State had contested the bail, emphasizing the necessity of adherence to the law, regardless of an individual's influence, as highlighted by advocate DL Chidananda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025