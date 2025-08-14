Mohanmala: A Legacy of Loyalty and Courage at Kaziranga

Mohanmala, the cherished elephant of Kaziranga National Park, has died at around 80 years old due to age-related infirmities, officials confirmed.

Brought to Kaziranga in 1970, Mohanmala served as an essential figure in the park's conservation efforts, retiring in 2003 but continuing to receive a pension for her invaluable service.

Her contribution, from anti-poaching operations to flood rescues, marked her as an integral part of the park, and her passing signifies the loss of a trusted colleague and iconic symbol of loyalty and bravery.

(With inputs from agencies.)