Mohanmala: A Legacy of Loyalty and Courage at Kaziranga
Mohanmala, the legendary forest department elephant of Kaziranga, passed away at approximately 80 years old. Known for her bravery and reliability, she was instrumental in anti-poaching efforts and flood relief. Her contribution to the park's conservation history remains unparalleled, and her absence will be deeply felt.
Mohanmala, the cherished elephant of Kaziranga National Park, has died at around 80 years old due to age-related infirmities, officials confirmed.
Brought to Kaziranga in 1970, Mohanmala served as an essential figure in the park's conservation efforts, retiring in 2003 but continuing to receive a pension for her invaluable service.
Her contribution, from anti-poaching operations to flood rescues, marked her as an integral part of the park, and her passing signifies the loss of a trusted colleague and iconic symbol of loyalty and bravery.
