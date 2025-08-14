Left Menu

Westlife Foodworld: Celebrating 30 Years of Serving India with Pride

Westlife Foodworld, the operator of McDonald's India in West & South, celebrates its 30th year with deep community ties. The company emphasizes local sourcing and Indian flavors in its menu, showcasing a commitment to cultural values. It drives growth and offers numerous livelihood opportunities across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Westlife Foodworld, a pivotal player in the Indian fast-food industry, marks its 30th anniversary of operations, coinciding with India's 79th Independence Day. As the operator of McDonald's India in the western and southern regions, the company has woven itself into the economic and cultural fabric of the nation.

From sourcing ingredients like potatoes from Gujarat and cheese from Maharashtra to innovating unique offerings such as the McAloo Tikki burger, Westlife Foodworld has consistently emphasized local agriculture. This approach not only enriches its menu but also empowers Indian farmers and other local stakeholders.

The introduction of diverse menu items and initiatives, such as employing women in its Ekta Nagar outlet, stands as a testament to Westlife's commitment to inclusive growth. With expansions on the horizon, the company aims to enhance its influence, promising sustained economic contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

