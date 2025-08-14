Entertainment Highlights: New Ventures, Productions, and Controversies

The entertainment industry continues to captivate audiences with a mix of exciting ventures and controversies. Radico Khaitan is set to make waves with its premium tequila launch in collaboration with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath. The brand D'YAVOL Añejo promises sophistication and quality, marking Radico Khaitan's strategic entry into this upscale market.

Amid corporate transformations, Paramount Global is seizing the momentum following its merger with Skydance Media. The company vows to retain popular cable networks like Nickelodeon, MTV, and BET, while ramping up its feature film output, reinforcing its commitment to vibrant entertainment offerings.

In contrast, Taylor Swift channels her record-setting tour's exuberance into her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'. Meanwhile, the J-pop world is rocked by the legal troubles of former One N' Only member Kenshin Kamimura, convicted of indecent assault in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)