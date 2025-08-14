Left Menu

LA 2028 Olympics Breaks Tradition with Venue Naming Rights

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is set to make history by selling naming rights for its venues, challenging traditional IOC policies. The deals, promising multi-million dollar revenues, reflect LA's unique approach as a privately-funded entity. This move signifies another major shift in the Olympic brand led by the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:18 IST
The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is poised to reshape Olympic norms by selling naming rights for its venues, marking a departure from traditional International Olympic Committee (IOC) policies. This groundbreaking move was announced by the organizing committee, promising to generate millions in revenue.

Leading the initiative, LA28 chairman and CEO Casey Wasserman emphasized the city's need for innovative funding strategies, given the lack of government backing. Contracts have already been secured with Honda and Comcast for naming rights, reflecting a broader paradigm shift in Olympic hosting.

The arrangement offers naming rights for up to 19 temporary venues, with the IOC's top sponsors getting the first opportunity. Iconic locations like the LA Coliseum remain unchanged. This move, part of a series of adaptations, positions Los Angeles at the forefront of Olympic transformation, continuing its legacy from the 1984 Games.

