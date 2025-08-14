LA 2028 Olympics Breaks Tradition with Venue Naming Rights

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is poised to reshape Olympic norms by selling naming rights for its venues, marking a departure from traditional International Olympic Committee (IOC) policies. This groundbreaking move was announced by the organizing committee, promising to generate millions in revenue.

Leading the initiative, LA28 chairman and CEO Casey Wasserman emphasized the city's need for innovative funding strategies, given the lack of government backing. Contracts have already been secured with Honda and Comcast for naming rights, reflecting a broader paradigm shift in Olympic hosting.

The arrangement offers naming rights for up to 19 temporary venues, with the IOC's top sponsors getting the first opportunity. Iconic locations like the LA Coliseum remain unchanged. This move, part of a series of adaptations, positions Los Angeles at the forefront of Olympic transformation, continuing its legacy from the 1984 Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)