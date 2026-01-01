Honda Cars India Sees Steady Domestic Growth Amidst Export Decline

Honda Cars India Ltd announced a notable increase in its domestic sales for December 2025, registering a 3.6% rise to 5,807 units from last year's 5,603 units. This growth aligns with the positive trajectory observed since the GST 2.0 implementation.

Despite the domestic boost, Honda faced a decline in exports, shipping 2,352 units last month compared to 3,857 units in December 2024, according to a company statement. The consistent demand spanned across models like the Amaze, City, and Elevate, each contributing significantly to the overall sales growth.

Looking ahead, HCIL's Vice President of Marketing & Sales, Kunal Behl, expressed optimism for 2026, anticipating new opportunities driven by the launch of multiple new models throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)