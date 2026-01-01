Left Menu

Honda Cars India Sees Steady Domestic Growth Amidst Export Decline

Honda Cars India Ltd reported a 3.6% growth in domestic sales for December 2025, with strong performance across models like the Amaze, City, and Elevate. Export figures decreased compared to the previous year. The company is optimistic about 2026, with new product launches planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:56 IST
Honda Cars India Sees Steady Domestic Growth Amidst Export Decline
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India Ltd announced a notable increase in its domestic sales for December 2025, registering a 3.6% rise to 5,807 units from last year's 5,603 units. This growth aligns with the positive trajectory observed since the GST 2.0 implementation.

Despite the domestic boost, Honda faced a decline in exports, shipping 2,352 units last month compared to 3,857 units in December 2024, according to a company statement. The consistent demand spanned across models like the Amaze, City, and Elevate, each contributing significantly to the overall sales growth.

Looking ahead, HCIL's Vice President of Marketing & Sales, Kunal Behl, expressed optimism for 2026, anticipating new opportunities driven by the launch of multiple new models throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

 India
2
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

 India
3
KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

 India
4
Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026