Honda Cars India Sees Steady Domestic Growth Amidst Export Decline
Honda Cars India Ltd reported a 3.6% growth in domestic sales for December 2025, with strong performance across models like the Amaze, City, and Elevate. Export figures decreased compared to the previous year. The company is optimistic about 2026, with new product launches planned.
- Country:
- India
Honda Cars India Ltd announced a notable increase in its domestic sales for December 2025, registering a 3.6% rise to 5,807 units from last year's 5,603 units. This growth aligns with the positive trajectory observed since the GST 2.0 implementation.
Despite the domestic boost, Honda faced a decline in exports, shipping 2,352 units last month compared to 3,857 units in December 2024, according to a company statement. The consistent demand spanned across models like the Amaze, City, and Elevate, each contributing significantly to the overall sales growth.
Looking ahead, HCIL's Vice President of Marketing & Sales, Kunal Behl, expressed optimism for 2026, anticipating new opportunities driven by the launch of multiple new models throughout the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)