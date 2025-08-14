General Dwivedi's Inspiring Visit Highlights Army's Vigorous Readiness

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, visited the Chetak Corps at Bathinda Military Station and the Nagi War Memorial in Sriganganagar, assessing operational readiness and paying tribute to fallen heroes.

The general observed the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army and the Border Security Force, essential for national security and effective border management.

During the visit, General Dwivedi met with veterans and civilians who played pivotal roles in the 1971 Battle of Nagi, recognizing their significant contributions to the armed forces and nation-building efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)