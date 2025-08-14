Left Menu

General Dwivedi's Inspiring Visit Highlights Army's Vigorous Readiness

General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Chetak Corps and Nagi War Memorial, emphasizing operational readiness, robust border security, and military-civil bonds. He honored fallen soldiers and veteran contributions, reinforcing the Indian Army's dedication to national sovereignty and its legacy of courage and commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bathinda | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:44 IST
  • India

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, visited the Chetak Corps at Bathinda Military Station and the Nagi War Memorial in Sriganganagar, assessing operational readiness and paying tribute to fallen heroes.

The general observed the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army and the Border Security Force, essential for national security and effective border management.

During the visit, General Dwivedi met with veterans and civilians who played pivotal roles in the 1971 Battle of Nagi, recognizing their significant contributions to the armed forces and nation-building efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

