Left Menu

Zero Waste Tribal Festival Ignites Environmental Spirit in Lahaul-Spiti

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a tribal festival in Lahaul-Spiti, emphasizing a 'Zero Waste' theme. The event aims to preserve local art and culture while addressing climate change challenges. Sukhu also announced infrastructure projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:54 IST
Zero Waste Tribal Festival Ignites Environmental Spirit in Lahaul-Spiti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a virtual ceremony, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a tribal festival in Lahaul-Spiti, highlighting a 'Zero Waste' theme. The festival, which commenced from Shimla, is a pioneering initiative promoting environmental conservation while showcasing the district's rich art and culture.

Addressing environmental concerns, Sukhu noted the serious challenges posed by climate change, including heavy rainfall and cloudbursts in the region. He assured the state government's collaborative efforts with the Central government to tackle these issues, supported by scientific research.

Sukhu also laid foundation stones for infrastructure developments in Udaipur sub-division, with significant investment under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Phase 3, furthering connectivity and development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025