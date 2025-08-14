Zero Waste Tribal Festival Ignites Environmental Spirit in Lahaul-Spiti
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a tribal festival in Lahaul-Spiti, emphasizing a 'Zero Waste' theme. The event aims to preserve local art and culture while addressing climate change challenges. Sukhu also announced infrastructure projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.
In a virtual ceremony, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a tribal festival in Lahaul-Spiti, highlighting a 'Zero Waste' theme. The festival, which commenced from Shimla, is a pioneering initiative promoting environmental conservation while showcasing the district's rich art and culture.
Addressing environmental concerns, Sukhu noted the serious challenges posed by climate change, including heavy rainfall and cloudbursts in the region. He assured the state government's collaborative efforts with the Central government to tackle these issues, supported by scientific research.
Sukhu also laid foundation stones for infrastructure developments in Udaipur sub-division, with significant investment under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Phase 3, furthering connectivity and development in the region.
