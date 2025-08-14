Kho Kho Stars Shine at Independence Day Celebrations

In a significant nod to traditional sports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to 30 of India's most accomplished Kho Kho players to join in the nation's Independence Day celebrations. This event shines a spotlight on a sport that has received increased recognition both nationally and internationally.

The Indian Kabaddi team, fresh from their World Cup victory in January, had featured prominently in boosting the popularity of indigenous games such as Kho Kho. Their success has brought renewed attention to these lesser-known sports, with 15 of the 30 players set to feature in the forthcoming draft of the Ultimate Kho Kho league.

The honored players include World Cup winners like Pratik Waikar, Ramji Kashyap, and Sachin Bhargo, among others. These athletes have been instrumental in revitalizing Kho Kho's presence on the international stage and remain central to its cultural resurgence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)