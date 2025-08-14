Left Menu

Celebrating Unsung Heroes: Art Gallery Honors India's Freedom Fighters

The Airports Authority of India unveiled an art gallery at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, honoring lesser-known freedom fighters. Inaugurated during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the gallery features artwork and stories commemorating those who shaped India's Independence.

Updated: 14-08-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has launched an 'Art Gallery of Unsung Heroes' at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. This initiative is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations, aimed at spotlighting lesser-known figures who contributed significantly to India's freedom movement.

The gallery was inaugurated by airport director PR Beuria in the presence of senior AAI officials and representatives from CISF, customs, immigration, airlines, and the Kalyanmayee, AAI Women Welfare Association. It features artistic tributes through paintings, sketches, and narratives that honor the legacy of these unsung heroes.

Through this gallery, AAI hopes to raise awareness and inspire travelers by presenting the sacrifices and efforts of those who played vital roles in India's Independence. Passengers are encouraged to take a moment to reflect on these stories as they navigate through the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

