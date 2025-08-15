Court Blocks Trump's Anti-DEI Education Directives

A federal judge has overturned efforts by the Trump administration to eradicate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs from educational institutions. The decision follows a legal challenge led by influential educators' organizations.

Judge Stephanie Gallagher determined that the Department of Education's stance, which threatened funding cuts to institutions maintaining DEI initiatives, was unlawful. This ruling represents a setback for efforts to reframe U.S. educational policy away from race-based considerations.

Legal advocates hailed the judgement as a pivotal win for DEI proponents, counteracting what they describe as an unwarranted government campaign against educational freedom and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)