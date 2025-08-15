Left Menu

A Diverse Mosaic Celebrates India's Independence Day at Red Fort

The 79th Independence Day at the Red Fort saw a gathering of nearly 5,000 special guests, including grassroots leaders, young achievers, sports winners, and government program beneficiaries, showcasing India’s diverse talent and cultural presence with guests dressed in traditional attire from various states and union territories.

The 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort were marked by the attendance of nearly 5,000 special guests, embracing the spirit of inclusivity and diversity. Among those present were Anganwadis, Lakhpati Didis, sarpanchs, and representatives from India's contingent for the upcoming Special Olympics 2025.

The event showcased grassroots leadership and achievements across various sectors, including farmers acknowledged under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, cooperatives availing credit through the e-Negotiable Warehouse Receipts scheme, and sarpanches from open-defecation-free plus villages. Young achievers and entrepreneurs supported by several government schemes added to the mixture of attendees.

Union ministers and key government officials, alongside cultural participants dressed in traditional attire, heightened the event's significance. Grassroots leaders, beneficiaries of national programs, and representatives from communities across India, including volunteers and innovators, symbolized a diverse celebration of India's progress and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

