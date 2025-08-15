Left Menu

Celebrating Nari Shakti: The Women Driving India's Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the significant role of women in India's socio-economic development, citing achievements in various sectors. He praises self-help groups and initiatives like 'NaMo Drone Didi', aiming to empower millions with economic independence. Modi emphasizes the pride in female graduates from the National Defence Academy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:04 IST
Celebrating Nari Shakti: The Women Driving India's Progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the crucial role women play in shaping India's socio-economic landscape while addressing the nation on its 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort.

Modi noted that women not only benefit from a booming economy but also contribute significantly across sectors, including technology, sports, and defense. He recalled the proud moment when women graduated from the National Defence Academy.

Highlighting the impact of self-help groups, Modi celebrated initiatives like 'NaMo Drone Didi' that provide rural women with new identities and financial autonomy. He acknowledged the government's goal of creating 'Lakhpati Didis' and the remarkable progress made toward empowering women financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025