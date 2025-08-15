Celebrating Nari Shakti: The Women Driving India's Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the crucial role women play in shaping India's socio-economic landscape while addressing the nation on its 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort.

Modi noted that women not only benefit from a booming economy but also contribute significantly across sectors, including technology, sports, and defense. He recalled the proud moment when women graduated from the National Defence Academy.

Highlighting the impact of self-help groups, Modi celebrated initiatives like 'NaMo Drone Didi' that provide rural women with new identities and financial autonomy. He acknowledged the government's goal of creating 'Lakhpati Didis' and the remarkable progress made toward empowering women financially.

