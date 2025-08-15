Left Menu

Revisiting Nehru's Historic Red Fort Speech

On India's 79th Independence Day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted Jawaharlal Nehru's initial radio broadcast on August 16, 1947, where he identified as the 'Pradhan Sewak.' Nehru's first Red Fort speech occurred a day later, referencing key figures like Gandhi and Bose, setting a precedent for future independence addresses.

Updated: 15-08-2025 10:19 IST
On the 79th Independence Day, Jairam Ramesh, a Congress leader, shed light on Jawaharlal Nehru's significant contribution to India's independence celebrations. He recalled that Nehru first addressed the nation from the Red Fort on August 16, 1947, describing himself as the 'Pradhan Sewak' of the Indian people during a broadcast.

Nehru's inaugural radio broadcast on Independence Day with All India Radio was uniquely initiated due to a tightly packed schedule on the monumental August 15, 1947. This later became a tradition for Indian prime ministers to address the nation on August 15 each year.

During his Red Fort speech, Nehru paid homage to pivotal figures in India's independence movement, such as Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose. Ramesh further shared visuals from the newspapers of the time, illustrating the significance of Nehru's radio broadcast and Red Fort address.

