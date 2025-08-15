Left Menu

Punjab and Haryana Honor Independence Day with Cultural Fervor and Security Vigilance

Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh celebrated Independence Day with elaborate events and tight security. Cultural performances and tributes to freedom fighters were highlights. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann emphasized health, education, and anti-drug initiatives. Haryana CM Nayab Saini also honored freedom fighters, ensuring peaceful celebrations across the states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:44 IST
Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh marked Independence Day with vibrant celebrations and heightened security measures. Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held across district headquarters, with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh leading the events in Chandigarh and Ambala, respectively.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart, Nayab Singh Saini, commemorated the occasion by unfurling the tricolor in Faridkot and Rohtak. Mann highlighted the state's initiatives, including an upcoming health insurance scheme and education advancements. He also stressed the government's anti-drug efforts and successful implementation of job opportunities.

Students performed cultural showcases, while Mann recognized freedom fighters, underscoring their contributions to India's independence. Meanwhile, in Rohtak, Saini echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging freedom fighters' roles in the nation's history. Security arrangements were robust to ensure the event's tranquility.

