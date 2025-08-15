Punjab and Haryana Honor Independence Day with Cultural Fervor and Security Vigilance
Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh celebrated Independence Day with elaborate events and tight security. Cultural performances and tributes to freedom fighters were highlights. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann emphasized health, education, and anti-drug initiatives. Haryana CM Nayab Saini also honored freedom fighters, ensuring peaceful celebrations across the states.
- Country:
- India
Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh marked Independence Day with vibrant celebrations and heightened security measures. Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held across district headquarters, with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh leading the events in Chandigarh and Ambala, respectively.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart, Nayab Singh Saini, commemorated the occasion by unfurling the tricolor in Faridkot and Rohtak. Mann highlighted the state's initiatives, including an upcoming health insurance scheme and education advancements. He also stressed the government's anti-drug efforts and successful implementation of job opportunities.
Students performed cultural showcases, while Mann recognized freedom fighters, underscoring their contributions to India's independence. Meanwhile, in Rohtak, Saini echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging freedom fighters' roles in the nation's history. Security arrangements were robust to ensure the event's tranquility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cordial talks held between Haryana, Punjab on water sharing issue: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condoles demise of Satyapal Malik
Siddaramaiah Honors Freedom Fighters, Criticizes BJP's Ashok at Lalbagh Flower Show
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condoles demise of Satyapal Malik
Centenary Tribute to Kakori Heroes: A Salute to India's Freedom Fighters