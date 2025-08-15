Punjab and Haryana Honor Independence Day with Cultural Fervor and Security Vigilance

Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh marked Independence Day with vibrant celebrations and heightened security measures. Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held across district headquarters, with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh leading the events in Chandigarh and Ambala, respectively.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart, Nayab Singh Saini, commemorated the occasion by unfurling the tricolor in Faridkot and Rohtak. Mann highlighted the state's initiatives, including an upcoming health insurance scheme and education advancements. He also stressed the government's anti-drug efforts and successful implementation of job opportunities.

Students performed cultural showcases, while Mann recognized freedom fighters, underscoring their contributions to India's independence. Meanwhile, in Rohtak, Saini echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging freedom fighters' roles in the nation's history. Security arrangements were robust to ensure the event's tranquility.

