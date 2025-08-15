Left Menu

Meghann Fahy's Unforeseen Emmy Nomination for 'Sirens'

Actress Meghann Fahy was unexpectedly nominated for an Emmy for her role in Netflix's 'Sirens.' Despite no prior discussions, the surprise call came during filming. The nod, her second Emmy nomination, pairs her with Julianne Moore. 'Sirens' also vies for multiple awards at the 2025 ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:21 IST
Meghann Fahy (Image source: Instagram/ meghannfahy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, actress Meghann Fahy received an Emmy nomination for her leading role in Netflix's 'Sirens'. Fahy, taken aback by the news, confessed she was '100 percent' unprepared for the announcement, made known to her during a phone call on set, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Fahy said the call, brimming with excitement, came unexpectedly while she was mid-scene, leading to an anticlimactic revelation. This nomination marks her second at the Emmys, following her earlier nod for 'The White Lotus'. Though 'Sirens' secured no other acting nominations, it has been recognized in several technical categories.

Moreover, Fahy shared her experience working alongside Julianne Moore, playing a character entangled in a cult storyline. Moore's influence was so strong that Fahy humorously admitted she would join Moore's fictional cult. The dynamic on set, as recounted to host Seth Meyers, was both challenging and engaging, adding depth to Fahy's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

