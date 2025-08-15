Meghann Fahy's Unforeseen Emmy Nomination for 'Sirens'

In a surprising turn of events, actress Meghann Fahy received an Emmy nomination for her leading role in Netflix's 'Sirens'. Fahy, taken aback by the news, confessed she was '100 percent' unprepared for the announcement, made known to her during a phone call on set, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Fahy said the call, brimming with excitement, came unexpectedly while she was mid-scene, leading to an anticlimactic revelation. This nomination marks her second at the Emmys, following her earlier nod for 'The White Lotus'. Though 'Sirens' secured no other acting nominations, it has been recognized in several technical categories.

Moreover, Fahy shared her experience working alongside Julianne Moore, playing a character entangled in a cult storyline. Moore's influence was so strong that Fahy humorously admitted she would join Moore's fictional cult. The dynamic on set, as recounted to host Seth Meyers, was both challenging and engaging, adding depth to Fahy's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)