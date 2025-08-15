Left Menu

Tragic Helicopter Crash Amid Rescue Mission in Pakistan

A helicopter crash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, caused by adverse weather conditions, claimed the lives of two pilots and three others during a relief mission for rain-hit areas. The crash adds to the region's misfortunes, which include over 100 fatalities due to torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides.

A helicopter carrying relief goods for areas devastated by rain crashed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, due to bad weather, killing two pilots and three others.

The helicopter, an MI-17 belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, lost contact over the Mohmand tribal district after departing from Peshawar for Bajaur.

More than 100 people have died as the province contends with torrential rains leading to flash floods and landslides, mainly impacting Bajaur and Buner districts. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities continue to investigate the crash causes.

