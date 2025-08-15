Left Menu

Indians in London Unite: Celebrating 79 Years of Independence with Pride and Heritage

At the High Commission of India in London, hundreds celebrated India's 79th Independence Day with vibrant cultural displays, speeches, and patriotic fervor. Key highlights included the unfurling of the Tricolour, reflections on India-UK relations, and commendations for notable diaspora achievements, all underscoring India's rich heritage and promising future.

In London, the High Commission of India was abuzz with festive spirit as hundreds gathered to commemorate India's 79th Independence Day with vibrant cultural expressions, including music, dance, and patriotic slogans.

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, inaugurated the event by unfurling the Tricolour amidst the resonant notes of the National Anthem across the India House courtyard. Doraiswami emphasized the significance of this celebration as a reconnection for Indians and friends of India alike.

The event also spotlighted the India-UK relationship, marked by a recently clinched Free Trade Agreement. Distinguished guests like Minister Ramdas Athawale and notable achievers from the Indian diaspora were felicitated, enhancing the gathering's celebratory mood. The day concluded with a lively cultural showcase featuring performances set to patriotic melodies.

