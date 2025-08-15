Left Menu

Lucy the Fossil Leaves Ethiopia for European Exhibition

The iconic fossil, Lucy, left Ethiopia for the Czech National Museum in Prague, where it will be displayed for two months. This move, only Lucy's second journey abroad, raises both excitement and concerns over her safety during transit and questions about the Ethiopian government's transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adisababa | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:59 IST
Lucy the Fossil Leaves Ethiopia for European Exhibition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lucy, the renowned human ancestor fossil, has left Ethiopia for a two-month display at the Czech National Museum in Prague, according to Ethiopian national media. Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa confirmed Lucy's departure on Friday.

The fossil, 40 per cent complete and dating back around three million years, was discovered in Ethiopia in 1974 and is only leaving its home country for the second time. In the past, Lucy toured the United States in 2013. This current exhibition will feature Lucy alongside the Selam fossil, another significant find from the same region.

Despite excitement surrounding the exhibition, concerns persist about the safety of the fragile bones during transit and the lack of transparency from the Ethiopian government regarding Lucy's departure. Local archaeologists and residents express unease over not being informed about the move, highlighting the need for better communication about national treasures.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025