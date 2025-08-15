Lucy the Fossil Leaves Ethiopia for European Exhibition

Lucy, the renowned human ancestor fossil, has left Ethiopia for a two-month display at the Czech National Museum in Prague, according to Ethiopian national media. Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa confirmed Lucy's departure on Friday.

The fossil, 40 per cent complete and dating back around three million years, was discovered in Ethiopia in 1974 and is only leaving its home country for the second time. In the past, Lucy toured the United States in 2013. This current exhibition will feature Lucy alongside the Selam fossil, another significant find from the same region.

Despite excitement surrounding the exhibition, concerns persist about the safety of the fragile bones during transit and the lack of transparency from the Ethiopian government regarding Lucy's departure. Local archaeologists and residents express unease over not being informed about the move, highlighting the need for better communication about national treasures.