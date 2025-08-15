Historic Milestone: Women Steer AMMA's Leadership
For the first time in the history of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, women have been elected to its top leadership positions. Shwetha Menon and Kukku Parameswaran take on roles as president and general secretary respectively, showcasing a significant shift towards female representation in the film industry.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented shift in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), female leaders have taken the helm, marking a historic milestone for the organization.
Renowned actors Shwetha Menon and Kukku Parameswaran have been elected president and general secretary. They are joined by Ansiba Hasan as joint secretary and Lakshmi Priya as vice president, underscoring the rising tide of female empowerment within the industry.
State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian lauded the election results, highlighting the need to create more opportunities for women in cinema. He views this development as a progressive step forward, building on recent initiatives aimed at fostering change in the Malayalam film industry.
ALSO READ
Malayalam Cinema Shines at 71st National Film Awards
Controversy Strikes Malayalam Cinema: Shwetha Menon Under Legal Scanner
Telangana Cinematography Minister Intervenes in Telugu Film Industry Wage Dispute
Ambika Mod Shines Despite Typecasting in Film Industry
A Fatal Affair: Tragic End for Film Industry Make-up Artist