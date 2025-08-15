Left Menu

Tragedy in Kishtwar: Devastating Flash Floods Claim Lives Amid Machail Mata Yatra

The village of Padder in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district is engulfed in tragedy following flash floods from a cloudburst, resulting in over 60 deaths, mainly of pilgrims. The incident interrupted the annual Machail Mata yatra as rescue operations continue with numerous still missing amidst significant destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:36 IST
Tragedy in Kishtwar: Devastating Flash Floods Claim Lives Amid Machail Mata Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the tranquil village of Padder in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has been turned into a site of mourning following devastating flash floods triggered by a cloudburst. The disaster, unfolding on Thursday afternoon, has claimed the lives of over 60 individuals, predominantly pilgrims, and left an indeterminate number missing.

The deluge brought colossal boulders, timber, and silt crashing down onto the once-picturesque locale, transforming it to a scene of devastation. Among the feared deceased are 13 local villagers, including two priests, adding to the community's grief.

Rescue and relief operations are in full swing with police, army, NDRF, SDRF personnel, and local volunteers working tirelessly to recover survivors despite adverse weather conditions. The Chief Minister has assured affected families of a relief package, with efforts to rebuild the shattered infrastructure already underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025