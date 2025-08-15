Tragedy in Kishtwar: Devastating Flash Floods Claim Lives Amid Machail Mata Yatra

In a tragic turn of events, the tranquil village of Padder in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has been turned into a site of mourning following devastating flash floods triggered by a cloudburst. The disaster, unfolding on Thursday afternoon, has claimed the lives of over 60 individuals, predominantly pilgrims, and left an indeterminate number missing.

The deluge brought colossal boulders, timber, and silt crashing down onto the once-picturesque locale, transforming it to a scene of devastation. Among the feared deceased are 13 local villagers, including two priests, adding to the community's grief.

Rescue and relief operations are in full swing with police, army, NDRF, SDRF personnel, and local volunteers working tirelessly to recover survivors despite adverse weather conditions. The Chief Minister has assured affected families of a relief package, with efforts to rebuild the shattered infrastructure already underway.

