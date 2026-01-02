Left Menu

Ahmedabad Flower Show Blooms with World Records and Community Spirit

The 14th Ahmedabad International Flower Show exemplifies creativity, sustainability, and community involvement. This event hosts world-record floral displays, inspired by Prime Minister Modi, capturing the city's vibrant essence. Featuring sculptures themed around Indian culture and future infrastructure, it's a commendable gathering for nature lovers.

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, lauded the Ahmedabad International Flower Show for its fusion of creativity, sustainability, and community engagement. The event, now in its 14th edition, is organized by the city's municipal corporation and reflects Ahmedabad's love for nature and vibrant spirit.

Featuring impressive floral installations, the show includes a record-breaking flower mandala and a portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, securing its place in the Guinness World Records for the third consecutive year. Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, highlighted the show's growth and inspiration drawn from Prime Minister Modi.

Visitors can expect floral displays themed around Indian festivals, classical dances, and mythological stories. Additionally, a dedicated kids' zone will showcase future infrastructure plans, making the event both educational and entertaining.

