Ahmedabad Flower Show Blooms with World Records and Community Spirit

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, lauded the Ahmedabad International Flower Show for its fusion of creativity, sustainability, and community engagement. The event, now in its 14th edition, is organized by the city's municipal corporation and reflects Ahmedabad's love for nature and vibrant spirit.

Featuring impressive floral installations, the show includes a record-breaking flower mandala and a portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, securing its place in the Guinness World Records for the third consecutive year. Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, highlighted the show's growth and inspiration drawn from Prime Minister Modi.

Visitors can expect floral displays themed around Indian festivals, classical dances, and mythological stories. Additionally, a dedicated kids' zone will showcase future infrastructure plans, making the event both educational and entertaining.