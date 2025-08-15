Left Menu

Delhi's Fountains to Get Facelift with Facility Management Deal

The Public Works Department plans to hire a facility management company for Rs 2.2 crore annually to maintain decorative fountains in Central and New Delhi. The initiative, part of city beautification efforts for the G-20 summit, includes preserving electrical parts and deploying security guards for fountain safety.

Updated: 15-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:53 IST
In an effort to ensure the upkeep and safety of New Delhi's decorative fountains, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to engage a facility management company at an annual cost of Rs 2.2 crore, officials revealed. This measure aims to enhance the visual appeal of key locations across the city, many of which were recently revamped as part of preparations for the G-20 summit.

The project extends to approximately 25 musical fountains and six sculpted ones installed in prominent areas such as Civil Lines, Raj Ghat, and near the Supreme Court. With the aim of maintaining these installations, additional labor will be hired for cleaning every four months. Furthermore, the electrical components and nozzles will be monitored by the selected agency, as stated in the tender documents.

To address concerns over theft, security personnel will be stationed to guard the fountains in eight-hour shifts. These fountains, featuring unique designs like dolphin and mushroom shapes, not only attract tourists but also dignitaries visiting to pay homage at Raj Ghat. The move underlines the city's commitment to maintaining its cultural and aesthetic heritage, officials indicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

