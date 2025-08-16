Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Devours Lives at Floor Mat Unit

A devastating fire at a plastic floor mat manufacturing unit in Nagarthapet led to the deaths of two individuals, including Madan Singh, with others feared trapped. The fire, ongoing for hours, poses challenges due to stored materials. Authorities are actively engaged in controlling the blaze and rescuing those impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-08-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a fire outbreak at a plastic floor mat manufacturing unit in Nagarthapet claimed the lives of two men and left more feared trapped, police reported.

The Halasuru Gate Police identified one of the victims as Madan Singh, a resident on the top floor. His family remains missing amid the chaos.

The fire, still raging by noon, prompted the deployment of 55 firefighters and eight fire engines. Officials labeled the location a storage-heavy zone, complicating efforts to extinguish the blaze and execute rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

