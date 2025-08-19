Guigang's Lotus Culture Festival: Tradition Meets Innovation

The vibrant 15th Lotus Culture Series recently kicked off in Guigang, Guangxi, highlighting the city's commitment to blend tradition with modernity through an array of cultural activities such as theatrical performances and poetry contests. These offerings are poised to elevate Guigang's standing as a sought-after eco-tourism destination, leveraging its rich ecological assets.

As a national forest tourism demonstration city, Guigang is fostering its reputation within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and ASEAN. With 52 national A-level attractions, the city attracted over 32 million visitors in the first half of the year, generating tourism revenue of over 30 billion yuan. Its burgeoning reputation is further amplified by events like the Guangxi division of the 'Village Basketball Association' and the 'Douyin Football Carnival.'

Looking ahead, Guigang is deepening its investment in cultural and tourism synergies, with plans to integrate artificial intelligence into the visitor experience. This strategic push promises not just to preserve the city's landmark status in cultural tourism but to also craft a pioneering model where tradition and cutting-edge technologies coexist harmoniously.

(With inputs from agencies.)