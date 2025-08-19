Left Menu

Capturing History: The Ram Temple Construction in Time Lapse

The construction of the Ram Temple, initiated by Prime Minister Modi on August 5, 2020, is meticulously recorded in time-lapse. The Ram Temple Trust has captured this journey, declaring the recordings as Intellectual Property. These are to be used by the Central Building Research Institute for educational purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:19 IST
The historic construction of the Ram Temple, initiated on August 5, 2020, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being meticulously documented through five strategically placed time-lapse cameras at the site.

The Ram Temple Trust aims to preserve these recordings for posterity, labeling them as Intellectual Property Rights and entrusting them to the Central Building Research Institute in Roorkee. The material will serve educational and training purposes, and potentially be used for documentary creation.

Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the temple's construction committee, revealed detailed documentation of the entire journey, including soil testing, design planning, and construction phases. Despite minor delays in 3D sculptures, a significant portion of artwork and construction is nearing completion.

