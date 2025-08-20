Left Menu

Fraud Allegations Rock Bhojpuri Film Industry as Actor Pawan Singh Faces Legal Action

A Bhojpuri actor-singer, Pawan Singh, and three others face a court directive to police to register a fraud case, following a businessman’s allegations of investment deceit involving the 2018 film 'Boss'. The complainant claims significant financial losses and life threats from Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:04 IST
A court has ordered the police to file a fraud case against Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh and three others, based on a local hotelier's complaint.

The decision, issued on August 13 by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate-II, followed an application from businessman Vishal Singh, bringing to light the alleged deceit.

Vishal Singh's legal representative, Ashish Singh, accused the group of falsely promising investment returns in the 2018 film 'Boss'. Despite being named a producer and investing over Rs 1.5 crore, Singh claims non-receipt of profits and threats from Pawan Singh when asking for his dues.

