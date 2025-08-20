Python Panic: Rescued in Mumbai

A 10-foot Indian Rock Python caused a stir when it wandered into a residential area in Mumbai's Mulund, prompting immediate action from local wildlife authorities.

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) sprang into action on Tuesday after receiving reports of the python's presence. The massive snake had attracted a large crowd as it perched in a tree, highlighting the public's curiosity and concern.

RAWW president Pawan Sharma explained that the python, dislodged by heavy rains, was seeking an exit to return to its natural habitat close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Thanks to coordinated efforts with the forest department, the python was safely rescued and returned to the wild.

