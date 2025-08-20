Left Menu

Python Panic: Rescued in Mumbai

A massive 10-foot Indian Rock Python caused alarm after entering a residential area in Mumbai's Mulund. However, quick action by the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) led to its safe rescue and release. The python, displaced by rains, sought refuge in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:08 IST
Python Panic: Rescued in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-foot Indian Rock Python caused a stir when it wandered into a residential area in Mumbai's Mulund, prompting immediate action from local wildlife authorities.

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) sprang into action on Tuesday after receiving reports of the python's presence. The massive snake had attracted a large crowd as it perched in a tree, highlighting the public's curiosity and concern.

RAWW president Pawan Sharma explained that the python, dislodged by heavy rains, was seeking an exit to return to its natural habitat close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Thanks to coordinated efforts with the forest department, the python was safely rescued and returned to the wild.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025