Deadly Betrayal: Murder by Snake Bite Unraveled After Three Years

After nearly three years, Badlapur police have arrested Rupesh Ambekar and three others for allegedly conspiring to murder his wife with a poisonous snake. It was initially recorded as an accidental death.

Neerja Rupesh Ambekar died on July 10, 2022, in what was first deemed an accidental snake bite. However, police detected contradictions in witness statements, prompting a deeper investigation.

The probe uncovered that Rupesh, frustrated by ongoing domestic conflicts, allegedly collaborated with friends to orchestrate the murder. They allegedly used Chetan Vijay Dudhan, a snake rescue volunteer, to procure the snake that caused her demise. An FIR has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, according to senior inspector Nitin Patil.