Deadly Betrayal: Murder by Snake Bite Unraveled After Three Years

A three-year investigation led to the arrest of Rupesh Ambekar and three accomplices for allegedly murdering his wife with a poisonous snake in Badlapur. Despite the initial classification as accidental, inconsistencies in witness statements prompted further scrutiny, unveiling a sinister conspiracy driven by domestic discord.

Updated: 12-12-2025 23:05 IST
Deadly Betrayal: Murder by Snake Bite Unraveled After Three Years
  • Country:
  • India

After nearly three years, Badlapur police have arrested Rupesh Ambekar and three others for allegedly conspiring to murder his wife with a poisonous snake. It was initially recorded as an accidental death.

Neerja Rupesh Ambekar died on July 10, 2022, in what was first deemed an accidental snake bite. However, police detected contradictions in witness statements, prompting a deeper investigation.

The probe uncovered that Rupesh, frustrated by ongoing domestic conflicts, allegedly collaborated with friends to orchestrate the murder. They allegedly used Chetan Vijay Dudhan, a snake rescue volunteer, to procure the snake that caused her demise. An FIR has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, according to senior inspector Nitin Patil.

