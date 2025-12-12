Left Menu

Operation Thunder: A Major Crackdown on Wildlife Trafficking

Operation Thunder 2025, a monthlong global initiative, led to the rescue of nearly 30,000 live animals and record seizures. Conducted by law enforcement and wildlife authorities from 134 countries, it highlighted the scale of wildlife trafficking, arresting over 1,000 suspects and seizing illegal animal products worldwide.

Nearly 30,000 live animals were rescued during a monthlong global initiative against wildlife trafficking, marking a record for seizures, according to Interpol.

Operation Thunder 2025 took place from September 15 to October 15, involving law enforcement and wildlife authorities from 134 nations. It led to over 4,600 seizures, including tens of thousands of protected animals and plants, alongside significant quantities of illegally logged timber.

Over 1,000 suspects were identified in the illegal wildlife trade, with rescues including birds, tortoises, and endangered big cats. Interpol highlighted the trade's complexity and transnational scope, estimating its annual worth at over USD 20 billion.

