Game Science Unveils 'Black Myth: Zhong Kui': A Captivating Follow-up

Game Science, supported by Tencent, has released a teaser for 'Black Myth: Zhong Kui', the follow-up to the 'Black Myth: Wukong'. The trailer, revealed at Gamescom, has already gained significant attention. Fans eagerly await this new entry, while continuing to anticipate DLC for 'Wukong'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Game Science, in collaboration with Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent, has unveiled a teaser for its new action RPG, 'Black Myth: Zhong Kui', a sequel to 'Black Myth: Wukong'. The trailer was showcased during Gamescom's Opening Night Live in Cologne, Germany, drawing significant attention.

The brief trailer features Zhong Kui, a formidable red-bearded character from ancient Chinese folklore, riding a tiger. This unveiling generated substantial traction online, amassing over nine million views on the Chinese video platform Bilibili.

Despite no set release date or available in-game footage, the project is highly anticipated. Game Science founder Feng Ji expressed the team's eagerness to innovate with a fresh game in the 'Black Myth' series, rather than expand on existing DLC for 'Wukong'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

