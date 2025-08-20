Game Science Unveils 'Black Myth: Zhong Kui': A Captivating Follow-up
Game Science, supported by Tencent, has released a teaser for 'Black Myth: Zhong Kui', the follow-up to the 'Black Myth: Wukong'. The trailer, revealed at Gamescom, has already gained significant attention. Fans eagerly await this new entry, while continuing to anticipate DLC for 'Wukong'.
Game Science, in collaboration with Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent, has unveiled a teaser for its new action RPG, 'Black Myth: Zhong Kui', a sequel to 'Black Myth: Wukong'. The trailer was showcased during Gamescom's Opening Night Live in Cologne, Germany, drawing significant attention.
The brief trailer features Zhong Kui, a formidable red-bearded character from ancient Chinese folklore, riding a tiger. This unveiling generated substantial traction online, amassing over nine million views on the Chinese video platform Bilibili.
Despite no set release date or available in-game footage, the project is highly anticipated. Game Science founder Feng Ji expressed the team's eagerness to innovate with a fresh game in the 'Black Myth' series, rather than expand on existing DLC for 'Wukong'.
