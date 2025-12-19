European Markets Navigate Turbulence Amid Macro Winds

European shares displayed a mixed performance as Friday trading saw losses in tech and consumer sectors counteracted by gains in banking shares. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.1% at 585.71, building on a strong one-day performance. Despite daily fluctuations, it stands poised for its best annual gains since 2021, driven by falling interest rates and a pivot away from U.S. tech stocks.

Regional markets showed relative calm with Germany's DAX adding 0.2% and London's FTSE 100 remaining stagnant. Homebuilders faced declines post-rallies, linked to England's potential interest rate cuts. While tech shares continued to feel pressures around AI valuations, industrials and banks lent support to the index's resilience this week.

Investors were cautious following Thursday's gains after U.S. data indicated a consumer price inflation slowdown, suggesting potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts by 2026. Swissquote Bank's Ipek Ozkardeskaya noted the ongoing rally prospects, amid the European Central Bank hinting at a nearing end to rate cuts, sustaining a positive equity backdrop. Progress on a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire adds further layers of geopolitical considerations in the coming period.

(With inputs from agencies.)