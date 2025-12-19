Global Market Reactions: Impact of Japan's Interest Rate Hike

In a significant move, the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to a three-decade high on Friday, causing government bond yields to soar and the yen to weaken. This decision reflects a shift in Japan's longstanding monetary approach, signaling further possible adjustments.

Global stock markets experienced mixed reactions. While European stocks saw a modest uptick of 0.1%, stronger sessions were recorded in Asian and U.S. markets. Wall Street futures pointed to gains fuelled by Micron Technology's impressive performance.

Market experts are on edge with the European Union pledging significant support to Ukraine, amidst uncertainty over frozen Russian assets. Simultaneously, divergent monetary policies from the ECB and BoE highlight varied international fiscal strategies, influencing global economic sentiments.

