Centennial Celebration of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Building

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly building, also known as the Council Chamber, marked its 100th anniversary. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania commemorated the historical landmark, originally inaugurated by Lord Reading in 1925. This architectural marvel has witnessed significant legislative events, including the voices of national leaders echoing within its walls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:49 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly building, formerly known as the Council Chamber, celebrated its 100-year anniversary this week. The building, a notable piece of architecture, stands as a testament to history, being one of the last constructions under British rule.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania praised the assembly members, highlighting that the building was inaugurated by Viceroy Lord Reading in 1925, constructed at a monumental cost of Rs 8.5 lakh. It hosted the first session of the Himachal assembly on October 1, 1963.

Not only a legislative chamber, the building also housed offices like the All India Radio. Notably, it still features the Chair of Speaker gifted by the then government of Burma, symbolizing a rich legacy and the continued significance of the Council Chamber.

