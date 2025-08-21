Left Menu

Ed Zwick's 'The Creed of Violence': From Novel to Screen

Director Ed Zwick is set to adapt the 2009 novel 'The Creed of Violence' into a film. The story unfolds during the Mexican Revolution, exploring an unexpected alliance between a hitman and a young agent, reflecting themes of empire and corruption.

Ed Zwick's 'The Creed of Violence': From Novel to Screen
Cover image of The Creed of Violence Book (Image source: Amazon). Image Credit: ANI
Ed Zwick, acclaimed filmmaker, is gearing up to adapt 'The Creed of Violence,' a novel by Boston Teran, into a feature film, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Zwick will take on multiple roles for the project as director, writer, and producer.

The gripping story is set against the backdrop of the Mexican Revolution and centers on an unusual alliance between a merciless assassin and a young government agent. Both characters, bound by a shared secret past, embark on a perilous journey through a violent and deceitful landscape reflective of themes around empire and corruption.

The narrative has intrigued Hollywood previously, with big names like Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale closely associated at different times. Director Todd Field and actor Daniel Craig had also been linked to past adaptations. Zwick describes the film as reminiscent of classic cinema, bringing fresh perspectives with its unapologetically violent and uniquely themed storytelling.

