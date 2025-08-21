EaseMyTrip Journeys into Punjabi Cinema with Filmfare Awards 2025
EaseMyTrip partners with Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025 as a co-presenter for the grand event on August 23 in Mohali. The awards celebrate excellence in Punjabi cinema, expecting appearances from top industry stars. This collaboration embodies EaseMyTrip's commitment to cultural engagement and expanding travel-tech horizons.
EaseMyTrip, a prominent player in India's online travel-tech landscape, is poised to co-present at the Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025, set for August 23 in Mohali. This prestigious event, sponsored by the Bhutani Group, serves as a beacon of excellence in Punjabi cinema, drawing the industry's finest talents for an unforgettable evening of accolades and entertainment.
The awards, returning after an eight-year hiatus, promise heightened grandeur with a star-studded red carpet and electrifying live performances. Notable figures such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh, and Neeru Bajwa are slated to grace the occasion, enhancing the event's allure. EaseMyTrip is set to enjoy substantial visibility, both on-air and on the ground, solidifying its brand presence.
Sanchit Chopra of EaseMyTrip emphasized the brand's alignment with the event's spirit of aspiration and cultural celebration. Abhishek Singh, of Force of Talent, echoed this, highlighting the responsibility of curating an unparalleled entertainment experience. The awards will unfold at Mohali's PCA Stadium, reinforcing EaseMyTrip's dedication to cultural vibrancy and innovative partnerships in the travel and entertainment sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)