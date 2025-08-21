Left Menu

James Dobson: Legacy of America's Pro-Family Crusader

James Dobson, a leading figure in the U.S. social conservative movement known for his anti-abortion and 'pro-family' agenda, has passed away at 89. He founded Focus on the Family, influencing millions through radio and literature. His views sparked both broad support and criticism.

James Dobson, a key figure in the American social conservative movement, died on Thursday at the age of 89. As the founder of Focus on the Family, he reached millions with his staunch anti-abortion and 'pro-family' agenda through radio broadcasts and publications.

Born in 1936, Dobson transitioned from a secular academic background to become a significant influencer within the 'religious right.' His organization, based in Colorado Springs, advocated principles from the Bible and the Judeo-Christian ethic, gaining a large following and steering political discourse.

While his hardline stances on issues like abortion and gay marriage attracted both fierce criticism and loyal support, Dobson denied accusations of bigotry, framing his position as a defense of traditional family values. His legacy continues through the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute.

