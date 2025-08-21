Stars Shine at Toronto Film Festival with TIFF Tribute Awards

This year's Toronto Film Festival is set to be a star-studded occasion as Idris Elba, Channing Tatum, Catherine O'Hara, Jafar Panahi, Kazu Hiro, Nina Hoss, and Zacharias Kunuk are honored with TIFF Tribute Awards. In a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Elba will be awarded the Impact Media award for his short film 'Dust to Dreams', featuring Seal. Tatum will receive a Performer Award for the world premiere of 'Roofman', directed by Derek Cianfrance.

Catherine O'Hara, renowned for her work on 'Schitt's Creek', is set to receive a Career Achievement award as she attends the world premiere of 'John Candy: I Like Me', a documentary by Colin Hanks. Oscar-winning makeup artist Kazu Hiro will be acknowledged with an Artisan Award for his transformative work on Benny Safdie's 'The Smashing Machine', which stars Dwayne Johnson.

Other honorees include German actress Nina Hoss, Iranian director Jafar Panahi, and Canadian Inuk filmmaker Zacharias Kunuk, all of whom will receive Performer or Special Tribute awards. The awards will contribute to TIFF's initiatives to support diversity in the industry. The festival runs from September 4-14, coinciding with a gala dinner fundraiser, with Brendan Fraser as honorary chair.

