Serena Williams Joins Ro as New Face for GLP-1 Drug Campaign

Tennis star Serena Williams partners with telehealth company Ro to promote its weight-loss treatments. As part of a national campaign, Williams shares her positive experience with GLP-1 drugs after retiring from tennis. Her involvement, along with her husband's board role, enhances Ro's prominence in the weight-loss market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:55 IST
Serena Williams

Telehealth firm Ro has enlisted tennis legend Serena Williams as a celebrity ambassador for its weight-loss treatment campaign, marking a significant endorsement in the field of GLP-1 drugs. Williams' partnership was confirmed by the company on Thursday.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner will front a multiyear national marketing initiative for the drugs, as stated by Ro's spokesperson. Williams, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, revealed in an advertisement her success in shedding 31 pounds thanks to these treatments, her first public admission of using the medication.

A representative from Ro affirmed that Williams is an ideal figure to promote the medication, aimed at surprising audiences by sharing her personal journey. The campaign is further bolstered by Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, who supports Ro not only as an investor but also as a board member.

