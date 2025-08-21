Haryana Encourages Vegetarianism During Paryushan Parav

The Haryana government has made a formal request to civic bodies across the state to uphold a vegetarian lifestyle during the Paryushan Parav, a revered Jain festival.

The Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, through a directive sent to all district municipal commissioners and commissioners of municipal corporations, highlighted that the festival will be observed from August 20 to 28.

A communication from a joint director stated, "I have been directed by the competent authority to request you to issue an appeal to all slaughterhouses within municipal limits to adopt a vegetarian way of life during Paryushan Parav from 20.08.2025 to 28.08.2025." Sources indicated that this appeal seeks to temporarily suspend meat sales as a nod to Jainism's emphasis on spiritual reflection and forgiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)