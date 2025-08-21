Left Menu

Haryana Encourages Vegetarianism During Paryushan Parav

The Haryana government urges civic bodies to advocate for a vegetarian lifestyle during Paryushan Parav, a significant Jain festival. From August 20 to 28, officials have requested slaughterhouses within municipal limits to halt meat sales, celebrating the Jain principles of reflection, purification, and forgiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:54 IST
The Haryana government has made a formal request to civic bodies across the state to uphold a vegetarian lifestyle during the Paryushan Parav, a revered Jain festival.

The Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, through a directive sent to all district municipal commissioners and commissioners of municipal corporations, highlighted that the festival will be observed from August 20 to 28.

A communication from a joint director stated, "I have been directed by the competent authority to request you to issue an appeal to all slaughterhouses within municipal limits to adopt a vegetarian way of life during Paryushan Parav from 20.08.2025 to 28.08.2025." Sources indicated that this appeal seeks to temporarily suspend meat sales as a nod to Jainism's emphasis on spiritual reflection and forgiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

