Nicolas Cage Poised for 'True Detective' Season 5 Debut

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage is in advanced talks to headline HBO's 'True Detective' season five. The show will return under Issa Lopez in Jamaica Bay, New York. Cage's career is at a peak with recent films like 'Pig' and 'The Surfer.'

Nicolas Cage, the Oscar-winning actor, is reportedly in advanced negotiations to take a leading role in the fifth season of HBO's acclaimed crime drama, 'True Detective.' This report comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which adds that the specifics of Cage's role remain undisclosed. Traditionally, 'True Detective' stories focus on law enforcement officers entangled in intricate mysteries. Should the deal conclude, Cage would succeed Jodie Foster, who starred in season four, 'True Detective: Night Country,' a season praised for reviving the series.

The upcoming season five is expected to see the return of Issa Lopez as showrunner, following her successful leadership during 'Night Country.' The plot will reportedly be set in Jamaica Bay, New York, with a 2027 release plan. This casting news arrives during a fruitful period in Cage's career, following recent successful ventures in films such as 'Pig,' 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,' and 'Dream Scenario.'

Cage's most recent cinematic outings include 'Longlegs,' a psychological thriller, and the action-horror film 'The Surfer,' directed by Lorcan Finnegan. In 'The Surfer,' Cage portrays a father whose attempt at bonding with his son is threatened by territorial locals. The film premiered on May 2, as reported by People.

(With inputs from agencies.)

